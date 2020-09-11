Betters batted leadoff and started at second base during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, going 0-for-3 with a pair of walks, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers have all but guaranteed a playoff birth with a 32-13 record, so manager Dave Roberts opted to test Betts at the keystone in preparation for a potential emergency situation. The 27-year-old also appeared in one game at second base for the Red Sox in 2018, and he also worked as a middle infielder in the minors before being shifted to the outfield. Manager Dave Roberts indicated Betts will receive another start at second base in the coming weeks and will also move him in from the outfield in-game.