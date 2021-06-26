Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Betts got on for the first time all night via a sixth-inning walk and then later singled, stole a base and scored on a Max Muncy homer in the eighth. The 28-year-old is slashing .237/.366/.449 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 40:46 BB:K. Betts is currently on pace for the lowest batting average in his eight-year career, likely due to the fact that his BABIP is sitting at .267, which would be the lowest mark during his tenure as a professional.