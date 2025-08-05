Betts will continue to hit in the top two spots of the batting order despite his recent struggles, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts stated in his pregame presser that moving Betts down in the order isn't in the game plan at this time. "You've got to think of the alternatives. How guys are swinging right now and the way I look at our lineup and the way guys are swinging, there's not better alternative," said Roberts. "Also, given that Will Smith doesn't play every day, you're trying to not mix and match the top of the order when the catcher plays three out of four or whatever it is. So that's kind of the math." Betts has been scuffling at the dish for a good part of the last month, slashing .167/.219/.265 with two home runs, seven RBI, two stolen bases and 12 runs scored over his last 26 matchups but should continue to see opportunities to produce atop the Dodgers' batting order.