Betts (finger) swung in the cage Monday but is still experiencing a lot of discomfort, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts left Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks with a sore finger on his left hand and did not appear in Monday's contest. He remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres. While his injury still doesn't appear to be too serious, it's not clear when he'll return to the field.