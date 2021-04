Betts (back) is out of Friday's lineup against the Nationals and is considered day-to-day, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 28-year-old was previously expected to be in the lineup Friday after being withheld from Wednesday's lineup with back stiffness, and he needs more time to recover coming off Thursday's scheduled off day. Zach McKinstry will start in right field for the Dodgers in his absence.