Betts went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and another run scored during Friday's win against the Rockies.

Betts cranked a two-run home run against Jeff Hoffman in the eighth inning, scoring Gavin Lux in the process. The 27-year-old has been a pivotal addition to the Dodgers lineup this season. He leads his teammates in long balls (13), hits (46), RBI (30) and on-base percentage (.385).