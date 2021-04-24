Betts went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored, a stole base and was also hit by a pitch in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Padres.

Betts was able to rope a double down the left field line to lead off the first and later came around to score for a quick 1-0 lead but the Dodgers' bats were mute for most of the game. He was able to get on again his next at-bat after getting hit and notched his third stolen base of the year but was left stranded when Edwin Rios struck out to end the inning. Despite slashing .273/.403/.473, Betts has only two RBI to his name thus far but has made up for it by scoring 12 times and posting a 9:8 BB:K.