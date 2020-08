Betts went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over Texas.

Betts was busy in the contest, reaching base four times, taking part in a seventh-inning double-steal and scoring a run on a Max Muncy homer. The veteran has drawn 16 walks on the season, helping him post a .372 OBP along with a .289 average, 11 home runs, 24 RBI and six stolen bases.