Betts went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians.

He was the only Dodger to reach base multiple times on the night, and his efforts on the basepaths gave him his ninth straight season with double-digit steals. Betts also extended his current hitting streak to eight games, and he's now slashing an eye-popping .419/.476/.797 in August with seven doubles, seven homers, three steals, 18 RBI and 22 runs.