Betts went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday against the Rays.

Betts logged his fourth multi-hit game across his last six postseason contests. He also stole a pair of bases for the second time in the World Series, making a big impact for the Dodgers on the basepaths. The performance was another illustration of Betts' high level of play this postseason, as he's hitting .316/.412/.474 in 57 at-bats.