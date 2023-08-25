Betts went 7-for-8 with a walk, a double, two runs and three RBI over both games of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Game 1 of the twin bill was technically a resumption of Wednesday's contest, which was suspended by rain. Betts recorded his second career five-hit performance in that victory, with the other coming back in 2016 with Boston. The All-Star outfielder added two more base knocks in the nightcap before being removed for a pinch runner in the sixth inning with the Dodgers comfortably ahead. Betts has been scorching at the plate during August, slashing .463/.516/.817 with seven homers, eight doubles, 21 RBI, 24 runs and three stolen bases through 22 games. He's lifted his season average over 30 points to .310 during that span, and with 34 homers, 89 RBI, 105 runs, 10 thefts and standout defense both in the outfield and infield, his name is deservedly coming up in NL MVP discussions.