Betts went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-3 rout of the Cardinals.

Betts played a key role in Los Angeles' 11-run first inning, leading off the frame with a ground-rule double and later collecting an RBI single. Betts drove in another run with a single in the fourth inning before the Dodgers elected to replace him in the sixth frame after jumping out to a 14-3 lead. Betts has had a slow start to the campaign but is beginning to pick things up, going 6-for-11 with two doubles and three RBI over his past three games.