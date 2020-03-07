Betts (illness) is tentatively scheduled to play in Saturday's spring training game against the Rockies according to manager Dave Roberts, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts noted that he'll check on the star outfielder Saturday morning before officially deciding his availability for the NL West matchup. Betts was originally penciled into the leadoff spot for Friday's game against the Mariners but was a late scratch due to an upset stomach.