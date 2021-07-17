Betts went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Friday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Betts has recorded multiple hits and has scored multiple runs in each of the past three games, improving his slash line to .261/.369/.477 in the process. While Betts hasn't quite lived up to the expectations that came with being a consensus first-round pick in fantasy drafts, his production could improve in the second half with the loaded Los Angeles lineup having gotten most of its key players back in recent weeks save for Corey Seager (hand), who should return from the injured list before the end of July.