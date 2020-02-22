Betts will hit out of the leadoff spot this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The decision comes following a discussion between Betts and manager Dave Roberts. While Roberts indicated that Betts feels most comfortable batting leadoff, the manager did leave the door open for an occasional change at the top of the order against right-handed pitching. Expect Betts to be the primary table setter for Los Angeles this season. He should thrive in that role given the Dodgers' offensively-potent lineup.