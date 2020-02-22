Dodgers' Mookie Betts: To bat leadoff for Dodgers
Betts will hit out of the leadoff spot this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The decision comes following a discussion between Betts and manager Dave Roberts. While Roberts indicated that Betts feels most comfortable batting leadoff, the manager did leave the door open for an occasional change at the top of the order against right-handed pitching. Expect Betts to be the primary table setter for Los Angeles this season. He should thrive in that role given the Dodgers' offensively-potent lineup.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Heading to Dodgers after all•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Trade hits significant snag•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Deal to Dodgers in place•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sets record with $27 million deal•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Future in Boston uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 51-60
We're at the point of the draft where catchers might start coming off the board, but which...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 41-50
You can still find stars in this range of the draft, but they're getting riskier and riskier....
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...