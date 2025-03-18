Betts (illness) flew back to Los Angeles on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Manager Dave Roberts had suggested this was a possibility after Betts was ruled out for both games of the Tokyo Series. The hope is that Betts can rest up and get back to a regular routine in preparation for the domestic opener March 27.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Not playing in Tokyo Series•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Fatigued in workouts•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Battling illness•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Drills first spring homer•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Slated to play shortstop in 2025•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Expected to move back to infield•