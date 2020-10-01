Betts went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run, one RBI and one strikeout in Wednesday's Game 1 victory over the Brewers.
He scored the first run of the game when Will Smith walked with the bases loaded in the first inning. Betts' playoff resume with the Dodgers is off to a great start and he should lead off again Thursday.
