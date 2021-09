Betts went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks in a 3-2 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Betts was responsible for Los Angeles' first run with his solo shot off Charlie Morton in the fourth inning and walked in the sixth and eighth, scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth. It appears the former MVP is finally rounding back into form after a few slow games following an IL stint.