Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday following the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Padres that Betts (illness) wasn't available off the bench after he received some IV fluids before flying back to Los Angeles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts was out of the lineup Wednesday while he continued to recover from the stomach illness that forced his removal from Tuesday's 3-2 loss. Roberts indicated that the Dodgers remain hopeful that Betts' illness is only a 24-to-48-hour matter, so the outfielder may be ready to go for Thursday's series opener versus the Cubs.