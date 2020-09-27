Manager Dave Roberts said Betts (hip) is scheduled to face live pitching in a simulated game Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Betts is still tending to a sore hip after being struck by a pitch in Saturday's win over the Angels, and the injury will relegate him to the bench for Sunday's regular-season finale. Roberts doesn't seem too concerned about the injury, as Betts should be ready to handle his normal duties in the outfield and as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter during the postseason, assuming his sim game goes according to plan.