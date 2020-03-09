Betts has returned to practice after a bout of food poisoning but won't get back into the lineup until Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

There were reports over the weekend that Betts could be back as soon as Monday, but the Dodgers evidently saw no reason to rush him back and will keep him sidelined until after Tuesday's off day. He'll still have plenty of time to get into regular-season shape by Opening Day.