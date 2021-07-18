Manager Dave Roberts said following Saturday's win over the Rockies that Betts (hip) won't play in Sunday's series finale, but that he expects the outfielder to be back in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts exited Saturday's game in the seventh inning with what has been described as right hip irritation. Roberts said that the issue has bothered Betts throughout the season, though Saturday marked the first time it forced him to exit. The superstar outfielder will not play Sunday, but the skipper was adamant that he'll be ready to go for the pivotal series against the Giants.