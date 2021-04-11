Manager Dave Roberts said Betts (back) won't play in Sunday's series finale against the Nationals, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The 28-year-old isn't headed to the injured list, as Roberts indicated the team hopes he'll be able to rejoin the lineup Tuesday after Monday's scheduled off day. Sunday will mark the fourth consecutive absence for Betts while he continues to deal with back stiffness. Edwin Rios and Zach McKinstry will man the corner outfield spots for the Dodgers in the series finale.