Betts (illness) won't return to action until Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Betts was scratched Friday due to a stomach bug, and while he was originally slated to return Saturday, the Dodgers decided he needs a few more days off. The loss of a small handful of games shouldn't seriously impact the star outfielder's preparation for the upcoming season.

