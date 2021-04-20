Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said X-rays on Betts' right forearm returned negative Tuesday, but the outfielder is still managing some soreness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Betts is out of the lineup for Tuesday's series finale after he was plunked by a pitch late in Monday's loss to Seattle, he was fortunate to avoid any structural damage to his forearm. Roberts noted that Betts was "feeling pretty good" after reporting to the ballpark Tuesday, so he should have a good chance at gaining clearance for the start of the Dodgers' four-game series with the Padres, which begins Thursday. The Dodgers will first see how Betts responds to treatment before deciding on his status for the weekend series.