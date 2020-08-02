Betts' X-ray was negative and he is day-to-day with a swollen finger, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Betts exited Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning, but manager Dave Roberts revealed after the contest that an X-ray didn't show anything concerning. After Sunday's two-hit performance, the 27-year-old has recorded five extra-base hits in the past three games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Diagnosed with finger soreness•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Exits game with apparent injury•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Removed late in rout•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Launches first homer•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Notches first steal with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Leading off Friday•