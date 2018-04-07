Dodgers' Morgan Cooper: Working back from shoulder tendinitis

Cooper, who did not pitch in the minors last year due to shoulder tendinitis, is still sidelined and will embark on a throwing program later this month, MLB.com reports.

Morgan, the 62nd overall pick in the 2017 draft, already had some concerns over his ability to hold up over a full season since he has a Tommy John surgery under his belt.

