Crismatt was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Cardinals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Crismatt will join the Dodgers' bullpen as they look to take three out of four against St. Louis at home. The right-hander appeared in eight major-league contests last season with the Padres and Diamondbacks, producing a disappointing 8.31 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 13 innings. In a corresponding move, Kyle Hurt was sent down to Oklahoma City.