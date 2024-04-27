The Dodgers selected Crismatt's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Crismatt was designated for assignment after throwing two scoreless innings against the Cardinals in late March, and he'll now return to Los Angeles to give the Dodgers a fresh bullpen arm capable of pitching multiple innings. Nick Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A to clear space on the active roster, and Kyle Hurt (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot.