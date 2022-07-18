The Dodgers have selected Biddison with the 135th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The selection of Biddison, a 22-year-old outfielder from Virginia Tech, is likely more of a gamble on upside than anything, as his production wavered during his time in college. He at least turned in a productive 2022 campaign, generating sneaky pop (14 home runs) from his 5-foot-10, 190-pound while batting .351 and stealing 21 bases as the Hokies' primary leadoff hitter. Biddison has experience at all three outfield spots, though he split most of his time between right field and first base this spring.