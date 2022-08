Frasso was traded from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers on Tuesday along with Moises Brito in exchange for Mitch White and Alex De Jesus, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Frasso is an emerging pitcher with upside, having logged a 0.74 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 57:10 K:BB in 36.2 innings over 10 appearances between Single-A and High-A. The Dodgers seemingly targeting Frasso, 23, in this deal, and his stock could continue to climb once he is pitching at more age-appropriate levels.