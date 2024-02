Frasso underwent labrum repair surgery in November and will miss the vast majority of the 2024 season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Frasso suffered the injury toward the end of last season while pitching at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He registered a 3.77 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 93 innings between Double-A and Triple-A and was trending toward potentially making his MLB debut near the end of 2024, but it will now be a while before Frasso gets a chance to follow up on his success.