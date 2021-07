The Dodgers have selected Nastrini with the 131st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The Dodgers clearly see something in Nastrini, despite the right-hander being bumped from the UCLA rotation this spring because of command issues. He has a fastball that touches 98 mph at times and compliments it with a plus changeup. Nastrini appears likely to wind up serving as a reliever, though the Dodgers will likely try their best to develop him into a starter.