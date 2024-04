Ramirez was traded from the Yankees to the Dodgers in return for cash considerations Tuesday.

Ramirez will head to Los Angeles after being designated for assignment by New York on Saturday. The 34-year-old appeared in 32 games with the Yankees in 2023, producing a 2.66 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 40.2 innings. Alex Vesia is the Dodgers' only southpaw in their bullpen currently and if elevated to the major-league roster, Ramirez would provide the team with another left-hander.