Syndergaard has topped out at 93 mph with his fastball so far in Dodgers camp, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Offseason reports suggested that Syndergaard might be on the path back to the high-90s with his heater, and there's still time for his velocity readings to improve before Opening Day, but the 30-year-old right-hander acknowledged that he thought he'd be further ahead with it at this point. He averaged around 98 mph during his best years with the Mets and came in just shy of 94 mph last season between the Angels and Phillies.