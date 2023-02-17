Syndergaard has shown an uptick in velocity during early-camp bullpen sessions, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic on Friday.

"There's going to be a marked increase in velocity (this year), in our opinion," Roberts said. Syndergaard went to Driveline over the offseason with the goal of improving his velocity, so this news is encouraging to hear. The right-hander averaged about 94 mph with his fastballs in 2022, which was down 4-5 mph from his peak form. Syndergaard's velocity will be something to watch during Cactus League play.