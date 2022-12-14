Syndergaard agreed to a contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The full terms of the deal remain unclear, though it's apparently a one-year pact, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Syndergaard joined the Angels on a one-year contract for 2022, but he was traded to the Phillies and briefly dropped from the rotation late in the season. The right-hander had a 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 95:31 K:BB across 134.2 innings and should round out Los Angeles' rotation after Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney departed via free agency.
