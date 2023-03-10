Syndergaard has tossed five scoreless innings through two spring appearances, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four batters.

The Dodgers signed Syndergaard over the winter with the hope of turning him into another pitching reclamation success, as they did with both Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney last season. Though spring-training stats should always be taken with a grain of salt, the results have been encouraging thus far given Syndergaard's first two outings. On a less positive note, the veteran right-hander has yet to display the in-game bump in velocity that manager Dave Roberts hinted at in mid-February, as he topped out at 93 mph in his first outing and 94 mph in his second, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Syndergaard averaged 94.1 mph on his fastball last season, well below his early-career velocity, which averaged over 98 mph.