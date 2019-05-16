Dodgers' Omar Estevez: Hitting well in Double-A
Estevez is slashing .333/.412/.456 through 114 at-bats for Double-A Tulsa.
The 21-year-old infielder got off to a blistering start with a .385/.449/.546 slash line over his first month, and while he's cooled a little bit since then, he's still sporting a .868 OPS to go along with two homers and 12 RBI. This is on the heels of a solid campaign for High-A Rancho Cucamonga last year, when he hit .278 with 15 homers and 84 RBI in 515 at-bats. Estevez is also showing vastly improved plate discipline this season, as he boasts a 16:24 K:BB. He's currently on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed leg injury, but if he can continue to produce when he gets back, he could garner himself a look for a move to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
