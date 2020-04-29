Dodgers' Omar Estevez: Likely to open season at Triple-A
Estevez is expected to open the 2020 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Howard Cole of Sports Illustrated reports.
Estevez showed well in his first stop at Double-A last season, slashing .291/.352/.431 with six home runs in 336 plate appearances. His defense remains a work in progress and he has notched double-digit home runs in only one minor-league campaign thus far, but the 22-year-old has shown a solid enough bat to justify a promotion to the next level. Estevez collected two hits -- including a solo home run -- in 15 Cactus League at-bats before he was reassigned to minor-league camp.
