Dodgers' Omar Estevez: Returns to action Thursday
Estevez (shoulder) went 0-for-1 in Thursday's Cactus League game against Oakland.
Estevez had been slowed by the shoulder issue at the start of the week, but he felt well enough to log a spring at-bat Thursday. The 22-year-old is likely to open the season at the Triple-A level after hitting .291 in 299 at-bats with Double-A Tulsa last season.
