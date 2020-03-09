Play

Estevez was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Estevez appeared in 11 contests while in big-league camp, going 2-for-15 with a solo home run and a walk. He spent the majority of his 2019 season at Double-A Tulsa, putting together a .291/.352/.431 slash line with six long balls and 36 RBI over 83 contests.

