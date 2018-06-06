Conlon was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Conlon was recently designated for assignment by New York a week ago, but will return to the organization and report to Triple-A Las Vegas after failing to latch on with the Dodgers. Over two starts with the Mets this year, he allowed seven earned runs off 12 hits in just 5.2 innings. He will serve as rotational depth for the club moving forward. In a corresponding move, Phillip Evans was designated for assignment.