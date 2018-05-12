Venditte was promoted to the majors Saturday.

The ambidextrous pitcher has allowed just three earned runs in 17.2 innings of relief for Triple-A Oklahoma City so far this season. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2016. In 50.2 career big-league innings, he has a 4.97 ERA. In a corresponding move, Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories