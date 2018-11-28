Venditte was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Venditte was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Adam McCreery, who was acquired from the Braves in a trade Wednesday afternoon. In 15 appearances with the Dodgers this past year, Venditte logged a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. He will now take a spin through waivers to determine if he'll remain with Los Angeles.

