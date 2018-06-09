Venditte was promoted to the major leagues from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Venditte has made four relief appearances for the Dodgers this season, posting a 7.36 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with four strikeouts across 3.2 innings. In corresponding moves, Adam Liberatore was also called up, while Dennis Santana was placed on the disabled list and Brock Stewart was sent down to Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories