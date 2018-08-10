Venditte was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers have yet to officially announce the move, but it's expected that Venditte will take Kenley Jansen's (chest) place on the active roster. Venditte has appeared in five games for the Dodgers this year, logging an 8.31 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in just 4.1 innings of relief. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots.