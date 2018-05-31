Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Venditte will offer an extra arm out of the bullpen after the Tuesday's starter, Kenta Maeda (hip), lasted just 1.2 innings. The ambidextrous pitcher owns a 6.75 ERA across 2.2 innings with the big club this season, so he'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations during his time in the majors. Chase Utley (thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding roster move.

