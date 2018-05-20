Dodgers' Pat Venditte: Returns from OKC
Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
The ambidextrous reliever will return to provide some depth to a bullpen that was forced to go a full nine after Rich Hill (blister) left two pitches into Saturday's game. Look for Venditte to head back down early next week to make room for a starter.
