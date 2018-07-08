Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday's game against the Angels, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Venditte has dominated his time with Oklahoma City this season -- 1.93 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 32 appearances -- but has allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings with Los Angeles. The 33-year-old returns to the majors with Yimi Garcia (forearm) heading to the 10-day disabled list.